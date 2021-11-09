Make Productivity Fun With Lisa Hocker

Lisa Hocker is a pro at making productivity fun. Her experiences and skills have enabled her to come up with unique ideas and techniques that will help her followers increase their efficiency and growth.

Lisa’s sense of strong work ethic and trait of valuing time and money has helped her build a system that helps her and other users establish a formal work routine that will help them perform income-producing activities without wasting any time.

Direct AF Sales, LLC, was launched by Lisa to sell her products that can help entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Under this title, she wrote and published a book that is a complete guide to establishing a daily system in order to dominate the network marketing profession. Her book is a combination of her efficient working system and her personal experiences that will help struggling entrepreneurs become laser-focused on what actions will produce the results they want and deserve. Considering that there are tons of books in the market that claim to teach the techniques of direct selling, Lisa invented a unique way to help her followers master direct selling. She came up with the idea of a dice that will give actionable tasks when it's rolled and named it, “Sales Dice”. Even though it looks like an ordinary board game dice, it has Lisa’s five daily step method on five sides of the dice and on the remaining seven sides she puts in other income-producing activities. All these 12 activities can also be custom-designed according to the needs of the customer.

Her goal was to help anyone who was frustrated with their work or business and were confused about what to do when. Thus, the dice can help save time and energy whenever an individual is about to give up. It eliminates hopelessness and brings fun to income producing activities. As a result, the dice will help create better habits, routines and bring discipline in one’s business by allocating short periods every day to work so that at the end of the day there will be no regrets about wasting time. Therefore, without any worries, the user can just roll the dice and perform the two actionable steps given to them throughout the day. This way not only will users get work done on time, but they will also be stress free!

