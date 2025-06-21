International Yoga Day 2025: യോഗ ലോകത്തെ ഒന്നിപ്പിച്ചു; അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര യോഗാ ദിനത്തിൽ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി വിശാഖപട്ടണത്ത്

അമരാവതി: അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര യോഗാദിനമായ ഇന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ വിശാഖപട്ടണത്ത് ആചരിക്കുകയാണ്. വിശാഖപ്പട്ടണത്തെ രാമകൃഷ്ണ ബീച്ച് മുതൽ ഭോഗപുരം വരെയുള്ള 26 കിലോമീറ്റർ ദൂരത്തിലാണ് പരിപാടി.
#WATCH | Visakhapatnam | #InternationalDayofYoga2025 | PM Narendra Modi says, "The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga For One Earth, For One Health'. This theme reflects a deep truth: the health of every entity on Earth is interconnected. Human well-being… pic.twitter.com/Ww4zQFSWmf
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
അഞ്ച് ലക്ഷത്തിലധികം ആളുകൾ യോഗാദിനാചരണത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നുവെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര യോഗ ദിനാചരണത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി വിശാഖപട്ടണത്തിൽ ഇന്നലെ എത്തിയിരുന്നു. രാവിലെ 6.30 മുതൽ രാവിലെ 8 വരെ നടക്കുന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര അംഗീകാരം നേടുകയും ഗിന്നസ് വേൾഡ് റെക്കോർഡ് ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള റെക്കോർഡുകൾ തകർക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുക എന്നതാണ് പ്രധാന ലക്ഷ്യം.
#WATCH | Visakhapatnam | #InternationalDayofYoga2025 | PM Narendra Modi says, "For the expansion of Yoga in the world, India is empowering the science of Yoga through modern research... We are also encouraging evidence-based therapy in the field of Yoga. Delhi AIIMS has done a… pic.twitter.com/shvH3KtqAg
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025
'Yoga For One Earth, For One Health' എന്നതാണ് ഈ വർഷത്തെ പ്രമേയം. ലോകമെമ്പാടും അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര യോഗാദിനം ആചരിക്കുന്നത് 2015 മുതലാണ്. രാജ്യത്തുടനീളം വിവിധയിടങ്ങളിൽ യോഗാദിനം ആചരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ഹരിയാനയിലെ ബ്രഹ്മസരോവറിൽ നടന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി നയാബ് സിംഗ് സൈനി, ഗവർണർ ബന്ദാരു ദത്താത്രേയ എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. ലഡാക്കിലെ പാംഗോങിൽ ഇന്ത്യ ടിബറ്റൻ ബോർഡർ സുരക്ഷാസേന യോഗാദിനാചരണത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി. അതുപോലെ ന്യൂയോർക്കിലെ ടൈംസ് സ്ക്വയറിലും ലണ്ടനിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹൈക്കമ്മീഷൻ ഓഫീസിലും യോഗാ ദിനം ആചരിച്ചു.
CGI New York, in collaboration with Times Square, hosted a vibrant Yoga Session at the iconic Crossroads of the World – Times Square! Here are a few more glimpses from this energising celebration of wellness and unity.
Source: India in New York pic.twitter.com/WH8QNy0MPB
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025
