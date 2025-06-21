English हिन्दी हिंदुस्तान मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Business Tech World Movies Health

International Yoga Day 2025: യോഗ ലോകത്തെ ഒന്നിപ്പിച്ചു; അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര യോഗാ ദിനത്തിൽ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി വിശാഖപട്ടണത്ത്

Written by - Zee Malayalam News Desk | Last Updated : Jun 21, 2025, 08:12 AM IST
  • അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര യോഗാദിനം ഇന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ വിശാഖപട്ടണത്ത് ആചരിക്കുകയാണ്.
  • വിശാഖപട്ടണത്തെ രാമകൃഷ്ണ ബീച്ച് മുതൽ ഭോ​ഗപുരം വരെയുള്ള 26 കിലോമീറ്റർ ദൂരത്തിലാണ് പരിപാടി

അമരാവതി: അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര യോഗാദിനമായ ഇന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ വിശാഖപട്ടണത്ത് ആചരിക്കുകയാണ്. വിശാഖപ്പട്ടണത്തെ രാമകൃഷ്ണ ബീച്ച് മുതൽ ഭോ​ഗപുരം വരെയുള്ള 26 കിലോമീറ്റർ ദൂരത്തിലാണ് പരിപാടി. 

 

അഞ്ച് ലക്ഷത്തിലധികം ആളുകൾ യോ​ഗാദിനാചരണത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നുവെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്.  അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര യോഗ ദിനാചരണത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി  വിശാഖപട്ടണത്തിൽ ഇന്നലെ എത്തിയിരുന്നു. രാവിലെ 6.30 മുതൽ രാവിലെ 8 വരെ നടക്കുന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര അംഗീകാരം നേടുകയും ഗിന്നസ് വേൾഡ് റെക്കോർഡ് ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള റെക്കോർഡുകൾ തകർക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുക എന്നതാണ് പ്രധാന ലക്ഷ്യം.

 

'Yoga For One Earth, For One Health' എന്നതാണ് ഈ വർഷത്തെ പ്രമേയം. ലോകമെമ്പാടും അന്താരാഷ്‌ട്ര യോ​ഗാദിനം ആചരിക്കുന്നത് 2015 മുതലാണ്. രാജ്യത്തുടനീളം വിവിധയിടങ്ങളിൽ യോ​ഗാദിനം ആചരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ഹരിയാനയിലെ ബ്രഹ്മസരോവറിൽ നടന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി നയാബ് സിം​ഗ് സൈനി, ​ഗവർ‌ണർ ബന്ദാരു ദത്താത്രേയ എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. ലഡാക്കിലെ പാം​ഗോങിൽ ഇന്ത്യ ടിബറ്റൻ ബോർഡർ സുരക്ഷാസേന യോ​ഗാദിനാചരണത്തിന്റെ ഭാ​ഗമായി. അതുപോലെ  ന്യൂയോർക്കിലെ ടൈംസ് സ്ക്വയറിലും ലണ്ടനിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹൈക്കമ്മീഷൻ ഓഫീസിലും യോ​ഗാ ദിനം ആചരിച്ചു.

 

International Yoga DayYoga Day 2025International Yoga Day 2025PM ModiVishakhapatnam

