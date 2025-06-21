International Yoga Day 2025: യോഗ ലോകത്തെ ഒന്നിപ്പിച്ചു; അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര യോഗാ ദിനത്തിൽ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി വിശാഖപട്ടണത്ത്

അമരാവതി: അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര യോഗാദിനമായ ഇന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ വിശാഖപട്ടണത്ത് ആചരിക്കുകയാണ്. വിശാഖപ്പട്ടണത്തെ രാമകൃഷ്ണ ബീച്ച് മുതൽ ഭോ​ഗപുരം വരെയുള്ള 26 കിലോമീറ്റർ ദൂരത്തിലാണ് പരിപാടി.

#WATCH | Visakhapatnam | #InternationalDayofYoga2025 | PM Narendra Modi says, "The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga For One Earth, For One Health'. This theme reflects a deep truth: the health of every entity on Earth is interconnected. Human well-being… pic.twitter.com/Ww4zQFSWmf — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025

അഞ്ച് ലക്ഷത്തിലധികം ആളുകൾ യോ​ഗാദിനാചരണത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നുവെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര യോഗ ദിനാചരണത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി വിശാഖപട്ടണത്തിൽ ഇന്നലെ എത്തിയിരുന്നു. രാവിലെ 6.30 മുതൽ രാവിലെ 8 വരെ നടക്കുന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര അംഗീകാരം നേടുകയും ഗിന്നസ് വേൾഡ് റെക്കോർഡ് ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള റെക്കോർഡുകൾ തകർക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുക എന്നതാണ് പ്രധാന ലക്ഷ്യം.

#WATCH | Visakhapatnam | #InternationalDayofYoga2025 | PM Narendra Modi says, "For the expansion of Yoga in the world, India is empowering the science of Yoga through modern research... We are also encouraging evidence-based therapy in the field of Yoga. Delhi AIIMS has done a… pic.twitter.com/shvH3KtqAg — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025

'Yoga For One Earth, For One Health' എന്നതാണ് ഈ വർഷത്തെ പ്രമേയം. ലോകമെമ്പാടും അന്താരാഷ്‌ട്ര യോ​ഗാദിനം ആചരിക്കുന്നത് 2015 മുതലാണ്. രാജ്യത്തുടനീളം വിവിധയിടങ്ങളിൽ യോ​ഗാദിനം ആചരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ഹരിയാനയിലെ ബ്രഹ്മസരോവറിൽ നടന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി നയാബ് സിം​ഗ് സൈനി, ​ഗവർ‌ണർ ബന്ദാരു ദത്താത്രേയ എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. ലഡാക്കിലെ പാം​ഗോങിൽ ഇന്ത്യ ടിബറ്റൻ ബോർഡർ സുരക്ഷാസേന യോ​ഗാദിനാചരണത്തിന്റെ ഭാ​ഗമായി. അതുപോലെ ന്യൂയോർക്കിലെ ടൈംസ് സ്ക്വയറിലും ലണ്ടനിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹൈക്കമ്മീഷൻ ഓഫീസിലും യോ​ഗാ ദിനം ആചരിച്ചു.

CGI New York, in collaboration with Times Square, hosted a vibrant Yoga Session at the iconic Crossroads of the World – Times Square! Here are a few more glimpses from this energising celebration of wellness and unity. Source: India in New York pic.twitter.com/WH8QNy0MPB — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025