Gold Rate in Kerala Today 17 Oct 2025: സ്വർണവിലയിൽ വൻ കുതിപ്പ്; വർധിച്ചത് 2,840 രൂപ, ഒരു ലക്ഷത്തിലേക്ക് ഇനി 2, 640 രൂപ മാത്രം!

LatestGold Rate in Kerala Today 17 October 2025: ആഗോള വിപണിയിൽ എക്കാലത്തെയും ഉയരത്തിലാണ് സ്വർണവില കുതിക്കുന്നത്.
വൻ കുതിപ്പ് തുടർന്ന് സ്വർണവില. ഗ്രാമിന് 355 രൂപ വർധിച്ചു. ഇതോടെ ഗ്രാമിന് 12,170 രൂപയായി.
ഒരു പവൻ സ്വർണത്തിന് 2,840 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 97,360 രൂപയിലാണ് ഇന്ന് വ്യാപാരം നടക്കുന്നത്.
രണ്ടാഴ്ചയ്ക്കിടെ ഒരു പവൻ സ്വർണത്തിന് 10,800 രൂപയാണ് വർധിച്ചത്. ആഗോള വിപണിയിൽ എക്കാലത്തെയും ഉയർന്ന നിലയിലാണ് സ്വർണവില.
14-Oct-25- (Morning)- 94360 14-Oct-25- (Afternoon)- 93160 14-Oct-25- (Evening)- 94120 15-Oct-25- 94,520 (Highest of Month)
11-Oct-25- (Morning)- 91120 11-Oct-25- (Evening)- 91720 12-Oct-25- 91720 13-Oct-25- 91,960 13-Oct-25 91960
4-Oct-25- 87560 5-Oct-25- 87560 6-Oct-25- 88560 7-Oct-25- 894808-Oct-25- (Morning)- 90320 8-Oct-25- (Evening)- 90880 9-Oct-25- 91040 10-Oct-25- (Morning) - 89680 10-Oct-25- (Evening)- 90720
1-Oct-25- (Morning)- 87000 1-Oct-25- (Evening)- 87440 2-Oct-25- 870403-Oct-25- (Morning)- 86,560 (Lowest of Month) 3-Oct-25- (Evening)- 86920
