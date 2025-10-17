English हिन्दी हिंदुस्तान मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Business Tech World Movies Health
  Gold Rate in Kerala Today 17 Oct 2025: സ്വർണവിലയിൽ വൻ കുതിപ്പ്; വർധിച്ചത് 2,840 രൂപ, ഒരു ലക്ഷത്തിലേക്ക് ഇനി 2, 640 രൂപ മാത്രം!

Gold Rate in Kerala Today 17 Oct 2025: സ്വർണവിലയിൽ വൻ കുതിപ്പ്; വർധിച്ചത് 2,840 രൂപ, ഒരു ലക്ഷത്തിലേക്ക് ഇനി 2, 640 രൂപ മാത്രം!

LatestGold Rate in Kerala Today 17 October 2025: ആഗോള വിപണിയിൽ എക്കാലത്തെയും ഉയരത്തിലാണ് സ്വർണവില കുതിക്കുന്നത്.
  • Oct 17, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
1 /7

വൻ കുതിപ്പ് തുടർന്ന് സ്വർണവില. ഗ്രാമിന് 355 രൂപ വർധിച്ചു. ഇതോടെ ഗ്രാമിന് 12,170 രൂപയായി.

2 /7

ഒരു പവൻ സ്വർണത്തിന് 2,840 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 97,360 രൂപയിലാണ് ഇന്ന് വ്യാപാരം നടക്കുന്നത്.

3 /7

രണ്ടാഴ്ചയ്ക്കിടെ ഒരു പവൻ സ്വർണത്തിന് 10,800 രൂപയാണ് വർധിച്ചത്. ആഗോള വിപണിയിൽ എക്കാലത്തെയും ഉയർന്ന നിലയിലാണ് സ്വർണവില.

4 /7

14-Oct-25- (Morning)- 94360 14-Oct-25- (Afternoon)- 93160 14-Oct-25- (Evening)- 94120 15-Oct-25- 94,520 (Highest of Month)

5 /7

11-Oct-25- (Morning)- 91120 11-Oct-25- (Evening)- 91720 12-Oct-25- 91720 13-Oct-25- 91,960 13-Oct-25 91960

6 /7

4-Oct-25- 87560 5-Oct-25- 87560 6-Oct-25- 88560 7-Oct-25- 894808-Oct-25- (Morning)- 90320 8-Oct-25- (Evening)- 90880 9-Oct-25- 91040 10-Oct-25- (Morning) - 89680 10-Oct-25- (Evening)- 90720

7 /7

1-Oct-25- (Morning)- 87000 1-Oct-25- (Evening)- 87440 2-Oct-25- 870403-Oct-25- (Morning)- 86,560 (Lowest of Month) 3-Oct-25- (Evening)- 86920  

Gold price today Gold rate today 17 October 2025 സ്വർണവില ഇന്നത്തെ സ്വർണവില

Todays Horoscope: കർക്കിടക രാശിക്കാർക്ക് ഇന്ന് നല്ല ദിവസം; മീന രാശിക്കാർ മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെ കാര്യങ്ങളിൽ ഇടപെടരുത്, അറിയാം ഇന്നത്തെ രാശിഫലം!

