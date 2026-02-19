Gold Rate Today February 19: ചാഞ്ചാട്ടം നിന്നിട്ടില്ല; സ്വർണവില വീണ്ടും കൂടി!

Gold Rate Today February 19 Kerala: കേരളത്തിലെ പ്രധാന നഗരങ്ങളായ കൊച്ചി, കോഴിക്കോട്, തിരുവനന്തപുരം, തൃശൂർ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലെ ഇന്നത്തെ സ്വർണവില അറിയാം.
സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വർണവിലയിൽ വർധനവ്. ഇന്ന് ഗ്രാമിന് 210 രൂപ കൂടി 14,345 രൂപയിലും പവന് 1,680 രൂപ കൂടി 1,14,760 രൂപയിലുമാണ് വ്യാപാരം നടക്കുന്നത്.
1-Feb-26 1,17,760 (Highest of Month) 2-Feb-26 (Morning) 111120 2-Feb-26 (Afternoon) 1,07,920 (Lowest of Month) 2-Feb-26 (Evening) 109920 2-Feb-26 (Night) 112320
3-Feb-26 (Morning) 111280 3-Feb-26 (Noon) 112880 4-Feb-26 (Morning) 117720 4-Feb-26 (Evening) 116920
5-Feb-26 113240 6-Feb-26 (Morning) 111720 6-Feb-26 (Afternoon) 112720 7-Feb-26 114840
8-Feb-26 114840 9-Feb-26 (Morning) 116480 9-Feb-26 (Afternoon) 115800 10-Feb-26 (Morning) 115800 10-Feb-26 (Evening) 116440
11-Feb-26 (Morning) 116240 11-Feb-26 (Evening) 117040 12-Feb-26 116160 13-Feb-26 (Morning) 114240 13-Feb-26 (Evening) 113760
14-Feb-26 115680 15-Feb-26 1,15,680 16-Feb-26 114720 17-Feb-26 (Morning) 113600 17-Feb-26 (Afternoon) 113080 18-Feb-26 1,13,080 19-Feb-26 1,14,760
