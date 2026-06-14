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FIFA World Cup 2026: സായിബാരിയിലൂടെ ലീഡ് പിടിച്ച് മൊറോക്കോ, ഗോൾ മടക്കി വിനീസ്യൂസ് ജൂനിയർ

Written ByRoniya Baby
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 08:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: സായിബാരിയിലൂടെ ലീഡ് പിടിച്ച് മൊറോക്കോ, ഗോൾ മടക്കി വിനീസ്യൂസ് ജൂനിയർ

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