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Operation Toofan: സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച ഓപ്പറേഷൻ തൂഫാൻ വിജയമോ?
Operation Toofan: സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച 'ഓപ്പറേഷൻ തൂഫാൻ' വിജയമോ?
Written By
Vishnupriya S
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
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Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
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സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച 'ഓപ്പറേഷൻ തൂഫാൻ' വിജയമോ?
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