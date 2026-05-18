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VD Satheesan Oath Taking: കേരളത്തിൻ്റെ നായകനായി വി ഡി സതീശൻ ; ആർപ്പുവിളിച്ച് പ്രവർത്തകർ
VD Satheesan Oath Taking: കേരളത്തിൻ്റെ നായകനായി വി ഡി സതീശൻ ; ആർപ്പുവിളിച്ച് പ്രവർത്തകർ
Written By
Ajitha Kumari
Updated by
Ajitha Kumari
Published: May 18, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
|
Updated: May 18, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
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കേരളത്തിന്റെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി വി.ഡി. സതീശൻ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേറ്റു
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