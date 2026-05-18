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VD Satheesan Oath Taking: കേരളത്തിൻ്റെ നായകനായി വി ഡി സതീശൻ ; ആർപ്പുവിളിച്ച് പ്രവർത്തകർ

Written ByAjitha KumariUpdated byAjitha Kumari
Published: May 18, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: May 18, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
കേരളത്തിന്റെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി വി.ഡി. സതീശൻ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേറ്റു

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