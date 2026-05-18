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Sunny Joseph Oath Taking: മന്ത്രിയായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് സണ്ണി ജോസഫ്

Written ByAjitha KumariUpdated byAjitha Kumari
Published: May 18, 2026, 02:35 PM IST|Updated: May 18, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
വക്കീൽ പദവിയിൽ നിന്ന് മന്ത്രി പദവിയിലേക്ക്

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