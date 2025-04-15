English हिन्दी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'अग वडील असंच करतात,' शिक्षकाने वयाच्या 8 व्या वर्षी ओठांवर केलं होतं किस, अभिनेत्रीचा खुलासा, '14 वर्षांपर्यंत...'

अभिनेत्री अंजली आनंदने (Anjali Anand) तिच्या बालपणीतील धक्कादायक घटनांचा उलगडा केला आहे. एका डान्स टीचरने वयाच्या 8 व्या वर्षीपासून ते 14 वर्षांपर्यंत तिचं आयुष्य कशाप्रकारे हाताळलं हेदेखील तिने सांगितलं आहे. 

शिवराज यादव | Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
