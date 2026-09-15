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पहाटे 4 वाजता सिस्टम ॲक्सेस बंद अन् 6 वाजता मेल, आज तुमचा शेवटचा दिवस; ओरॅकलमध्ये पुन्हा नोकरीकपात

पुन्हा एकदा प्रसिद्ध आयटी कंपनीमध्ये मोठी नोकरी कपात करण्यात आली आहे. कर्मचाऱ्यांना पुन्हा एकदा पहाटे मेल पाठवून नोकरी गेल्याचे सांगण्यात आलं. 

Written ByNeha Choudhary
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 02:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 02:57 PM IST
पहाटे 4 वाजता सिस्टम ॲक्सेस बंद अन् 6 वाजता मेल, आज तुमचा शेवटचा दिवस; ओरॅकलमध्ये पुन्हा नोकरीकपात
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Neha Choudhary

Neha Choudhary

नेहा चौधरी या 'झी 24 तास डिजीटल'मध्ये सिनियर सब एडिटर (वरिष्ठ उपसंपादक) पदावर कार्यरत आहे. त्यांना पत्रकारिता क्षेत्रातील 20 वर्षांचा अनुभव आहे. इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आणि ऑनलाइन मीडियामध्ये प्रदीर्घ अनुभव आहे. त्यांनी पत्रकाराची सुरुवात रिपोर्टर म्हणून देशोन्नती वृत्तपत्रातून केली. राजकारणापासून मनोरंजनापर्यंत बातम्यांचा आढावा त्यांनी घेतला. 2006 मधील मुंबई लोकल ट्रेन बॉम्बस्फोट हल्ला,  26/11 मुंबई हल्ला, प्रमोद महाजन हत्या अशा अनेक घटनांचे कव्हरेज त्यांनी केलं आहे. त्यानंतर ई टीव्ही मराठीमध्येही रिपोर्टर म्हणून काम केलं. त्यानंतर मी मराठी, साम मराठी, जय महाराष्ट्र, न्यूज 18 लोकमतमध्ये अनेक वर्ष त्यांनी आऊटपूटमध्ये रनडाउन प्रोड्यूसर म्हणून काम केलं. आता त्या 'झी 24 तास डिजीटल'मध्ये कार्यरत आहेत. इथे त्या राजकारण, गुन्हेगारीपासून मनोरंजनापर्यंत ग्रामीण भागातील बातम्यांमध्ये आपलं योगदान देतात. त्यासोबत सोशल मीडियावरील व्हायरल आणि ट्रेंडिंगवरही त्या लिखाण करतात. तर आरोग्य, लाइफस्टाइल या बातम्यांमध्ये विशेष रुची आहे. तर गेल्या 2 वर्षांपासून त्यांनी ज्योतिष आणि धर्म यावर काम करत आहेत. त्यांनी हस्तरेषाशास्त्र, वास्तु आणि फेंगशुईसह वैदिक ज्योतिष, अंकशास्त्र आणि टॅरोचाही पुस्तकाच वाचन आणि तज्ज्ञांनी बोलून लोकांना माहितीपूर्ण बातम्या देतात. सण, उत्सवाचे धार्मिक आणि वैज्ञानिक महत्त्व याची त्या त्यांचा बातम्यांमधून समतोल राखतात. त्यांच्या मोकळ्या वेळेत त्यांना धार्मिक ग्रंथांच वाचन तसंच प्रवास, संगीताची आवड आहे. 

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