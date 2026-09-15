/पहाटे 4 वाजता सिस्टम ॲक्सेस बंद अन् 6 वाजता मेल, आज तुमचा शेवटचा दिवस; ओरॅकलमध्ये पुन्हा नोकरीकपात

जगप्रसिद्ध Oracle मध्ये पुन्हा एकदा सर्वात मोठी नोकरी कपात करण्यात आली आहे. अमेरिका आणि भारतातील कर्मचाऱ्यांना अचानक मेल पाठवून नोकरी गेल्याचे सांगण्यात आलं. अमेरिकेतली कर्मचाऱ्यांना भारतीय वेळेनुसार काल रात्री तर भारतातील कर्मचाऱ्यांना आज पहाटे आज तुमचा शेवटचा दिवस असल्याचा मेल पाठवण्यात आला.
Oracle Layoff Email:— Amanda Goodall (@Amanda_Goodall) September 14, 2026
We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position.
After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change. As a result, today is your last working… https://t.co/DxuWsIQ20s pic.twitter.com/MAhCjGudpb