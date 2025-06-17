रॅपिडो चालकाने महिलेच्या कानशिलात लगावली; बंगळुरुच्या जया नगर भागातील घटना

रॅपिडो चालकानं महिलेच्या कानशिलात लगावल्याचा व्हिडिओ समोर आलाय. बंगळुरुच्या जयानगर भागातील ही घटना आहे.. बेपर्वाईनं दुचाकी चालवल्यावरुन महिला आणि रॅपिडो चालकाचा वाद झाला. या वादानंतर या चालकानं महिलेच्या कानशिलात लगावल्याचा व्हिडिओ समोर आलाय.. दरम्यान या महिलेनं रॅपिडो चालकाला आधी मारल्याचा आरोप होतोय.. त्याचाही सीसीटीव्ही व्हिडिओ समोर आलाय.. हे व्हिडिओ व्हायरल झाल्यानंतर पोलिसांनी आता कारवाईला सुरुवात केलीय.
|
CAN
(20 ov) 236/6
|VS
|
CAY
110/6(20 ov)
|Canada beat Cayman Islands by 126 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
BER
(20 ov) 163/6
|VS
|
BAH
145/5(20 ov)
|Bermuda beat Bahamas by 18 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
BER
(20 ov) 172/7
|VS
|
CAY
142(19.1 ov)
|Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 30 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.