रॅपिडो चालकाने महिलेच्या कानशिलात लगावली; बंगळुरुच्या जया नगर भागातील घटना

Intern | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 05:43 PM IST

रॅपिडो चालकानं महिलेच्या कानशिलात लगावल्याचा व्हिडिओ समोर आलाय. बंगळुरुच्या जयानगर भागातील ही घटना आहे.. बेपर्वाईनं दुचाकी चालवल्यावरुन महिला आणि रॅपिडो चालकाचा वाद झाला. या वादानंतर या चालकानं महिलेच्या कानशिलात लगावल्याचा व्हिडिओ समोर आलाय..  दरम्यान या महिलेनं रॅपिडो चालकाला आधी मारल्याचा आरोप होतोय.. त्याचाही सीसीटीव्ही व्हिडिओ समोर आलाय.. हे व्हिडिओ व्हायरल झाल्यानंतर पोलिसांनी आता कारवाईला सुरुवात केलीय.

