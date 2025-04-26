English हिन्दी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Marathi News
Gold-Silver Price Today: अक्षय्य तृतीयेच्या आधी सोन्याचे भाव घसरले, जाणून घ्या सोने-चांदीचे आजचे दर

Gold-Silver rate Today, 26 April 2025: सोन्याच्या दरात उच्चांकी दरवाढ झाली होती मात्र आता सोन्याचे दर घसरले आहेत.   

तेजश्री गायकवाड | Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
Gold-Silver Price Today: अक्षय्य तृतीयेच्या आधी सोन्याचे भाव घसरले, जाणून घ्या सोने-चांदीचे आजचे दर
gold silver price today on 26 April 2025
Gold-Silver Price Today: सोन्याच्या दरात सुरू असलेली तेजी आता थोडी थांबली आहे. सोन्याचे दर एक लाखांपर्यंत गेले होते. त्यानंतर मात्र आता सोन्याचे दर उतरणीला लागले आहेत. गेल्या तीन दिवसांपासून सोन्याच्या दरात सातत्याने घसरण होताना दिसून येत आहे. मंगळवारी 22 एप्रिल रोजी सोनं 1 लाखांवर गेले होते. पण आता हे दर खाली येत आहेत. यामुळे लोकांना अक्षय्य तृतीयाच्या काळात स्वस्तात सोने खरेदीची संधी उपलब्ध झाली आहे. आज गुरुवारी 26 एप्रिल 2025 रोजी सोनं-चांदीचे दर काय आहेत, जाणून घ्या. तसेच महाराष्ट्रातील प्रमुख शहरांमध्ये सोन्याचा भाव काय आहेत तेही बघुयात. 
 
आठवड्याच्या शेवटी, 10 ग्रॅम 24 कॅरेट सोन्याच्या दरात 30 रुपयांची घसरण झाली आहे. यामुळे आजचा 10 ग्रॅम 24 कॅरेट सोन्याचा दर हा 98,210 रुपये प्रति 10 ग्रॅम इतका झाला आहे. 
 

तुमच्या शहरातील 24 कॅरेट प्रति 10 ग्रॅम सोन्याचा आजचा दर 

  • मुंबई         98,210 रुपये
  • पुणे          98,210 रुपये
  • नागपूर      98,210 रुपये
  • कोल्हापूर 98,210 रुपये
  • जळगाव   98,210 रुपये
  • सांगली 98,210 रुपये
  • बारामती 98,210 रुपये
 

तुमच्या शहरातील 22 कॅरेट प्रति 10 ग्रॅम सोन्याचा आजचा दर 

 
  • मुंबई        90,020 रुपये
  • पुणे         90,020 रुपये
  • नागपूर 90,020 रुपये
  • कोल्हापूर  90,020 रुपये
  • जळगाव 90,020 रुपये
  • सांगली 90,020 रुपये
  • बारामती 90,020 रुपये
 
 
अमेरिका आणि चीन यांच्यात वाढत जाणाऱ्या व्यापारी तणाव आणि टॅक्साबाबत धोरणं यामुळं सोन्याच्या किंमतीत चढ-उतार होताना दिसत आहे. आंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजारात सोनं पुन्हा एकदा महाग झाले आहे. त्यामुळं सोन्याच्या दरात सतत चढ-उतार होताना दिसत आहे. 
