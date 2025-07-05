English हिन्दी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
डायबिटीसच्या रुग्णांनी आषाढी एकादशीचा उपवास कसा करावा? काय खाल-काय टाळाल?

6 जुलै रविवारी आषाढी एकादशी आहे. वर्षभरातील ही महत्त्वाची एकादशी मानली जाते. अशावेळी डायबिटिस रुग्णांनी काय घ्यावी काळजी? कोणत्या गोष्टी खाव्यात आणि कोणत्या टाळाव्यात?

दक्षता ठसाळे-घोसाळकर | Updated: Jul 5, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Ashadhi Ekadashi 2025 : 6 जुलै रविवारी आषाढी एकादशी आहे. वर्षभरातील ही महत्त्वाची एकादशी मानली जाते. अशावेळी डायबिटिस रुग्णांनी काय घ्यावी काळजी? कोणत्या गोष्टी खाव्यात आणि कोणत्या टाळाव्यात?

