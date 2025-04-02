English हिन्दी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Marathi News
घरच्या घरी बनाव ढाबा स्टाईल अमृतसरी पिंडी छोले, जाणून घ्या शाही भाजीची सोपी Recipe

Amritsari Pindi Chole Recipe: कांदा आणि लसूण शिवाय बनवलेली ही खास पंजाबी डिश तिच्या मसाल्यांसाठी आणि अनोख्या चवीसाठी ओळखली जाते. चला जाणून घेऊयात ही भाजी बनवण्याची सोपी रेसिपी.   

तेजश्री गायकवाड | Updated: Apr 2, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
Amritsari Pindi Chole Recipe

How to make Amritsari Pindi Chole Recipe:  जर ढाब्यावरच्या त्या मसालेदार छोल्यांचे चाहते असाल तर ही बातमी तुमच्यासाठीच आहे. या भाजीचा   सुगंध दुरूनच मन मोहून टाकतो. याची  चवही अशी आहे की पहिल्याच घासात मन तृप्त होईल. चला याची सोपी रेसिपी जाणून घेऊयात... 

लागणारे साहित्य 

  • छोले (काबुली चणे) - 1 कप (रात्रभर भिजवलेले)
  • चहा पावडर - 2 चमचे (चण्याला डार्क  रंग येण्यासाठी)
  • सुका आवळा (पर्यायी) – २-३ तुकडे 
  • तेल/तूप - २ चमचे
  • आले - १ इंच (बारीक चिरून)
  • हिरवी मिरची - २ (लांब कापून)
  • टोमॅटो प्युरी - ½ कप
  • कोथिंबीर  पावडर - 1 टेबलस्पून
  • जिरे पावडर - 1 टीस्पून
  • गरम मसाला - 1 टीस्पून
  • लाल मिरची पावडर - 1 टीस्पून
  • आमचूर पावडर - 1 टीस्पून
  • कसुरी मेथी - 1 टीस्पून
  • हळदी पावडर - ½ टीस्पून
  • अनारदाना पावडर - 1 टीस्पून (आंबटपणासाठी)
  • चाट मसाला - 1 टीस्पून
  • हिंग - १ चिमूटभर
  • मीठ - चवीनुसार

जाणून घ्या कृती 

  • सगळ्यात आधी रात्रभर भिजवलेले छोले प्रेशर कुकरमध्ये घ्या. त्यात  २-३ कप पाणी, चहाची पिशवी (किंवा सुती कापडात बांधलेली चहाची पावडर) आणि आवळा घालून ५-६ शिट्ट्या काढून घ्या. 
  • छोले चांगले शिजल्यावर चहाची पिशवी आणि आवळा काढा आणि पाणी बाजूला ठेवा. 
  • यानंतर कढईत देशी तूप किंवा तेल गरम करून त्यात आले आणि हिरवी मिरची घालून काही सेकंद परतून घ्या.
  • आता त्यात टोमॅटोची प्युरी आणि तर मसाले  घाला. मसाले आणि प्युरी मंद आचेवर छान परतून घ्या. लक्षात घ्या जोपर्यंत तेल बाजूंनी वेगळे होत नाही तोवर तुम्हाला परतायचे आहे.
  • आता या मिश्रणात उकडलेले छोले घाला आणि थोडे छोल्याचे पाणी देखील घाला.
  • यानंतर, मंद आचेवर 10-15 मिनिटे ही भाजी छान शिजवा जेणेकरूनछोलेमध्ये मसाल्यांची चव चांगली येईल.
  • लक्षात ठेवा, गॅस बंद करण्यापूर्वी त्यात कसुरी मेथी आणि थोडासा गरम मसाला घाला.
  • सर्व्ह करताना वर बारीक चिरलेली कोथिंबीर, आल्याच्या पातळ उभे काप आणि लिंबाचा रस घाला.
  • रोटी किंवा चपाती किंवा भातासोबत तुम्ही हे  अमृतसरी पिंडी छोले सर्व्ह करू शकता. 
