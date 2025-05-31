English हिन्दी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Marathi News
Paneer Bhurji: रात्रीच्या जेवणासाठी बनवा झटपट आणि टेस्टी पनीर भुर्जी, नोट करा सोपी Recipe

Paneer Bhurji Recipe: झटपट, चवदार आणि सगळ्यांना आवडणारी अशी पनीर भुर्जी कशी बनवायची ते जाणून घ्या. ही रेसिपी सोपी आणि कमी साहित्य वापरून केली जाते.   

तेजश्री गायकवाड | Updated: May 31, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
How to Make Paneer Bhurji: रोजचेच पोळी-भाजी भात-वरण असं जेवण खाऊन कंटाळा येतो. अशावेळी काही तरी वेगळं खावेसे वाटते. पण जास्त हेवी जेवणही रात्री नको असते. यावेळी तुम्ही पनीरची भुर्जी बनवू शकता. पनीरपासून बनणारी ही भुर्जी फारच टेस्टी लागते.  अगदी कमी वेळात आणि थोडक्याच साहित्यात ही भुर्जी तयार होते. पोळी, पराठा, किंवा भातासोबत साजेशी असणारी ही पनीर भुर्जी रेसिपी तुमचं रात्रीचे जेवण अधिकच खास करेल. जर तुम्ही शाकाहारी आहात, किंवा काहीतरी हलकं आणि प्रोटीनयुक्त खायचं मन करत असेल, तर ही डिश नक्कीच एक परफेक्ट पर्याय आहे.

पनीर भुर्जी बनवण्यासाठी लागणारे साहित्य 

  • पनीर (चुरा केलेला) – 200 ग्रॅम
  • कांदा (बारीक चिरलेला) – 1 मध्यम
  • टोमॅटो (बारीक चिरलेला) – 1 मध्यम
  • हिरवी मिरची – 1 (चिरून)
  • अद्रक-लसूण पेस्ट – 1 टीस्पून
  • हळद – ¼ टीस्पून
  • लाल तिखट – ½ टीस्पून
  • गरम मसाला – ½ टीस्पून
  • जिरं – ½ टीस्पून
  • तेल – 1½ टेबलस्पून
  • मीठ – चवीनुसार
  • कोथिंबीर – सजावटीसाठी

कशी बनवायची पनीर भुर्जी? 

  • एका कढईत तेल गरम करून त्यात जिरं टाका. जिरं तडतडल्यावर त्यात बारीक चिरलेला कांदा घाला.
  • कांदा थोडासा गुलाबीसर परतून झाला की त्यात हिरवी मिरची आणि अद्रक-लसूण पेस्ट घालून परता.
  • आता त्यात चिरलेला टोमॅटो घालून 2-3 मिनिटे मध्यम आचेवर शिजवा, तोपर्यंत की टोमॅटो मऊ होईपर्यंत.
  • त्यात हळद, लाल तिखट, गरम मसाला आणि चवीनुसार मीठ टाकून नीट एकत्र करा.
  • आता त्यात चुरा केलेला पनीर घालून 2-3 मिनिटे हलक्या हाताने परतवा. खूप वेळ शिजवू नका, नाहीतर पनीर कोरडे होते.
  • शेवटी वरून बारीक चिरलेली कोथिंबीर टाका. अशाप्रकारे तुमची पनीर भुर्जी तयार आहे. 
  • गरम गरम पनीर भुर्जी चपाती, पराठा किंवा जिऱ्याची फोडकी घातलेला भातासोबत सर्व्ह करा. सोबत लिंबू आणि कांद्याचे काप दिल्यास अजून टेस्टी होईल. 

 

