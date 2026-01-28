English हिन्दी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Marathi News
अजित पवारांच्या मृत्यूची बातमी ऐकून मोदीही हळहळले! 'मी व्यथित झालो असून या अपघातात...'

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Death PM Modi: पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदींनी अजित पवारांच्या निधनाच्या वृत्ताने धक्का बसल्याचं सांगतानाच अजित पवारांच्या आठवणींना उजाळा दिला आहे. संरक्षणमंत्र्यांनीही अजित पवारांना श्रद्धांजली अर्पण केली आहे.

स्वप्निल घंगाळे | Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 10:57 AM IST
मोदींनी वाहिली श्रद्धांजली (प्रातिनिधिक फोटो)

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Death PM Modi: पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी राज्याचे उपमुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार यांच्या निधनानंतर हळहळ व्यक्त केली आहे. "महाराष्ट्रातील बारामती येथे झालेल्या दुःखद विमान अपघातामुळे मी व्यथित झालो आहे. या अपघातात ज्यांनी आपल्या प्रियजनांना गमावले, त्या सर्वांप्रती माझ्या संवेदना आहेत. या गहन दुःखाच्या क्षणी शोकाकुल कुटुंबांना सामर्थ्य आणि धैर्य मिळो, यासाठी मी प्रार्थना करतो," असं नरेंद्र मोदींनी म्हटलं आहे. 

"श्री अजित पवार जी हे जनतेचे नेते होते, ज्यांचा तळागाळातील लोकांशी घनिष्ठ संबंध होता. महाराष्ट्राच्या जनतेची सेवा करण्यात अग्रेसर असलेले एक मेहनती व्यक्तिमत्व म्हणून त्यांचा सर्वत्र आदर केला जात असे. प्रशासकीय बाबींची त्यांची समज आणि गरीब व वंचित लोकांना सक्षम करण्याची त्यांची तळमळही उल्लेखनीय होती. त्यांचे अकाली निधन अत्यंत धक्कादायक आणि दुःखद आहे. त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांना आणि असंख्य चाहत्यांना माझ्या संवेदना. ओम शांती," असं म्हणत नरेंद्र मोदींनी अजित पवारांसोबतचे फोटो शेअर केले आहेत.

भारताचे संरक्षणमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह यांनाही सोशल मीडियावरुन अजित पवारांच्या निधनासंदर्भात दु:ख व्यक्त केलं आहे.

अजित पवारांची पत्नी खासदार सुनेत्रा पवार, बहीण सुप्रिया सुळे दिल्लीवरुन बारामतीला रवाना झाल्या आहेत. 

