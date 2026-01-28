अजित पवारांच्या मृत्यूची बातमी ऐकून मोदीही हळहळले! 'मी व्यथित झालो असून या अपघातात...'

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Death PM Modi: पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी राज्याचे उपमुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार यांच्या निधनानंतर हळहळ व्यक्त केली आहे. "महाराष्ट्रातील बारामती येथे झालेल्या दुःखद विमान अपघातामुळे मी व्यथित झालो आहे. या अपघातात ज्यांनी आपल्या प्रियजनांना गमावले, त्या सर्वांप्रती माझ्या संवेदना आहेत. या गहन दुःखाच्या क्षणी शोकाकुल कुटुंबांना सामर्थ्य आणि धैर्य मिळो, यासाठी मी प्रार्थना करतो," असं नरेंद्र मोदींनी म्हटलं आहे.

Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief. TRENDING NOW news — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2026

"श्री अजित पवार जी हे जनतेचे नेते होते, ज्यांचा तळागाळातील लोकांशी घनिष्ठ संबंध होता. महाराष्ट्राच्या जनतेची सेवा करण्यात अग्रेसर असलेले एक मेहनती व्यक्तिमत्व म्हणून त्यांचा सर्वत्र आदर केला जात असे. प्रशासकीय बाबींची त्यांची समज आणि गरीब व वंचित लोकांना सक्षम करण्याची त्यांची तळमळही उल्लेखनीय होती. त्यांचे अकाली निधन अत्यंत धक्कादायक आणि दुःखद आहे. त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांना आणि असंख्य चाहत्यांना माझ्या संवेदना. ओम शांती," असं म्हणत नरेंद्र मोदींनी अजित पवारांसोबतचे फोटो शेअर केले आहेत.

Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and… pic.twitter.com/mdgwwGzw4R — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2026

भारताचे संरक्षणमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह यांनाही सोशल मीडियावरुन अजित पवारांच्या निधनासंदर्भात दु:ख व्यक्त केलं आहे.

Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar. Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 28, 2026

अजित पवारांची पत्नी खासदार सुनेत्रा पवार, बहीण सुप्रिया सुळे दिल्लीवरुन बारामतीला रवाना झाल्या आहेत.