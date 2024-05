Loksabha Election 2024 : गणेश नाईक, रवींद्र चव्हाण यांनी बजावला मतदानाचा हक्क

20 May 2024, 07:40 वाजता

#WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar shows the indelible ink mark on his finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai.

He says, "...I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter… pic.twitter.com/mN9C9dlvRD

— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024