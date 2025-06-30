English हिन्दी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Marathi News
लातूर जिल्ह्यातील धक्कादायक प्रकार; 4 वर्षीय मुलीची नराधम पित्याकडून हत्या

Intern | Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 05:31 PM IST

नराधम पित्याने साडीने चिमुकलीचा गळा आवळून खून केल्याचा धक्कादायक प्रकार समोर आला आहे. लातूर जिल्ह्यातील भीमा तांडा येथील हा प्रकार संतापजनक आहे. दुपारी 4 वर्षाच्या त्याच्या मुलीने चॉकलेटसाठी हट्ट धरला. रागाच्या भरात असलेल्या बालाजी राठोड याने साडी ने स्वतःच्या चार वर्षाच्या मुलीचा गळा आवळून खून केला आहे.

 

