Marathi News
बीड अल्पवयीन मुलीच्या विनयभंग प्रकरणी SIT चौकशी; नराधमांवर होणार कठोर कारवाई

Intern | Updated: Jul 1, 2025, 05:10 PM IST

बीडमधील अल्पवयीन मुलीच्या विनयभंग प्रकरणी एसआयटीची घोषणा मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी केली. महिला आयपीएस अधिका-याच्या नेतृत्वात ही एसआयटी चौकशी होईल असं फडणवीसांनी विधानसभेत जाहीर केलं. तर या प्रकरणावरुन मुंडेंनी केलेल्या आरोपांना आमदार संदीप क्षीरसागर यांनी उत्तर दिल.

 

