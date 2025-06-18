English हिन्दी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Marathi News
रत्नागिरीच्या परशुराम घाटातील भिंत पुन्हा कोसळली; पेढे गावाला धोका

Intern | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 05:14 PM IST

रत्नागिरीच्या परशुराम घाटातील भिंत कोसळलीयं. या घाटातील संरक्षण भिंत पुन्हा एकदा कोसळलीयं. त्यामुळे घाटाखाली असणा-या पेढे गावाला धोका निर्माण झाला असून नागरिकांच्या जिवालाही धोका निर्माण झालाय.

