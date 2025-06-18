रत्नागिरीच्या परशुराम घाटातील भिंत पुन्हा कोसळली; पेढे गावाला धोका

रत्नागिरीच्या परशुराम घाटातील भिंत कोसळलीयं. या घाटातील संरक्षण भिंत पुन्हा एकदा कोसळलीयं. त्यामुळे घाटाखाली असणा-या पेढे गावाला धोका निर्माण झाला असून नागरिकांच्या जिवालाही धोका निर्माण झालाय.
|
CAN
(20 ov) 236/6
|VS
|
CAY
110/6(20 ov)
|Canada beat Cayman Islands by 126 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
BER
(20 ov) 163/6
|VS
|
BAH
145/5(20 ov)
|Bermuda beat Bahamas by 18 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
BER
(20 ov) 172/7
|VS
|
CAY
142(19.1 ov)
|Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 30 runs
|Full Scorecard →
