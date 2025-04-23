Pahalgam Terrorist Attack : भारतीय क्रिकेटर्सची हळहळ अन् संताप! थेट इशारा देत म्हणाले, 'याची किंमत...'

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack : जम्मू काश्मीरच्या पहलगाम (Pahalgam) येथे मंगळवारी दहशतवादी हल्ला झाला असून यात दहशतवाद्यांनी निष्पाप पर्यटकांना लक्ष केले. या दहशतवादी हल्ल्यात एकूण 26 लोकांचा मृत्यू झाला असून अनेकजण जखमी झाले आहेत. दहशतवाद्यांनी पर्यटकांवर अंधाधुंद गोळीबार केला. या पहलगाम येथील दहशतवादी हल्ल्यावर क्रिकेट जगतातील अनेक स्टार क्रिकेटर्सनी रोष व्यक्त करत या 'हल्ल्याचा बदला भारताने घ्यायला हवा, हे कृत्य करणाऱ्यांना शिक्षा करण्यात यावी' अशी मागणी केली आहे.

भारताचे स्टार क्रिकेटर्स पार्थिव पटेल, गौतम गंभीर, हरभजन सिंह, आकाश चोप्रा, शुभमन गिल, नमन धीर, राजस्थान रॉयल्स इत्यादींनी सोशल मीडियावरून पहलगाम दहशतवादी हल्ल्याचा निषेद व्यक्त करून पोस्ट लिहिली. भारताचा माजी क्रिकेटर आणि टीम इंडियाचा हेड कोच असलेल्या गौतम गंभीरने या घटनेची निंदा करत लिहिले की, 'दहशतवादी हल्ल्यात मृत्यू झालेल्या लोकांच्या कुटुंबासाठी मी प्रार्थना करतो. यासाठी जबाबदार असणाऱ्या लोकांना याची किंमत चुकवावीच लागेल. भारत नक्कीच प्रहार करेल'.

भारताचा माजी क्रिकेटर पार्थिव पटेल याने एक्स अकाउंटवरून ट्विट केले की, 'आज काश्मीरमध्ये जे काही झाले ते ऐकून मी स्तब्द आणि क्रोधीत झालोय. यासाठी जबाबदार असलेल्या लोकांना शिक्षा मिळेल. मला खात्री आहे की त्यांना शिक्षा मिळेल. यात मारल्या गेलेल्या लोकांच्या आत्म्याला शांती मिळावी यासाठी प्रार्थना करेन'.

Heartbreaking to hear about the attack in Pahalgam. My prayers are with the victims and their families. Violence like this has no place in our country. Shubman Gill (ShubmanGill) April 22, 2025

Shocked and angry to hear what happened in Kashmir today. While those responsible will be punished, and I’m sure they will, right now there’s a numb disbelief at the terrible acts and the manner in which it all happened. Praying for the souls of those who lost their lives in parthiv patel (parthiv9) April 22, 2025

Unimaginable atrocity in Pahalgam.

Heart goes out to the victims and their families.

Hope the perpetrators (and their sympathisers) are identified, caught and given the punishment they deserve. Aakash Chopra (cricketaakash) April 22, 2025

Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike. Pahalgam Gautam Gambhir (GautamGambhir) April 22, 2025

Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan About this Terrorist Attack Instagram story Pahalgam pic.twitter.com/F4yTpUb0F8 Naman Dhir (Namandhir07) April 22, 2025

My heart goes out to family members of all those who lost their lives in dastardly attack. This can't be forgiven.Pahalgam Harbhajan Turbanator (harbhajan_singh) April 22, 2025

माजी दिग्गज गोलंदाज हरभजन सिंह याने लिहिले की,' या क्रूर हल्ल्यात ज्यांनी आपले प्राण गमावले त्यांच्या सर्व कुटुंबांसोबत माझ्या संवेदना आहेत. त्यांना माफ केले जाणार नाही'. भारताचा स्टार क्रिकेटर शुभमन गिल म्हणाला की, 'पहलगाममधील हल्ल्याबद्दल ऐकून मन दुखावले. माझ्या प्रार्थना पीडित आणि त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांसोबत आहेत. अशा हिंसाचाराला आपल्या देशात स्थान नाही'.