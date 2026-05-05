पुण्यातील खंडणी प्रकरणामध्ये 3 पोलीस बडतर्फ

|
CSK
155/7(20 ov)
|VS
|
DC
2/0(0.4 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
NEP
(49.5 ov) 256
|VS
|
OMA
175(39.5 ov)
|Nepal beat Oman by 81 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
LSG
(20 ov) 228/5
|VS
|
MI
229/4(18.4 ov)
|Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
PBKS
(20 ov) 163/9
|VS
|
GT
167/6(19.5 ov)
|Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
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