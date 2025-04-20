लातूरमध्ये विलासराव देशमुखांच्या पुतळ्याच्या शेजारी गोपीनाथ मुंडेंचा पुतळा उभारण्यात आला

|
BAH
217/4(20 ov)
|VS
|
USA
56/5(13.4 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
CRC
127/7(20 ov)
|VS
|
TCI
68/0(9 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
(20 ov) 176/5
|VS
|
CSK
177/1(15.4 ov)
|Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 9 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
CSK
(20 ov) 176/5
|VS
|
MI
177/1(15.4 ov)
|Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 9 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
RCB
(20 ov) 157/6
|VS
|
PBKS
159/3(18.5 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.