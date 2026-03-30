VIDEO| अकोल्यात अर्थसंकल्पीय सभेत गोंधळ, 14 नगरसवेक निलंबित

|
CSK
36/3(5 ov)
|VS
|
RR
|Full Scorecard →
|
KKR
(20 ov) 220/4
|VS
|
MI
224/4(19.1 ov)
|Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
SRH
(20 ov) 201/9
|VS
|
RCB
203/4(15.4 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
SA
(20 ov) 187/4
|VS
|
NZ
154/8(20 ov)
|South Africa beat New Zealand by 33 runs
|Full Scorecard →
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