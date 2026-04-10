रिक्षावर 12 हजारांचा दंड ठोठावल्याचा आरोप, रिक्षाचालकाचा जीवन संपवण्याचा प्रयत्न

|
RCB
201/8(20 ov)
|VS
|
RR
137/4(10 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
OMA
(50 ov) 218/9
|VS
|
NAM
223/9(49.3 ov)
|Namibia beat Oman by 1 wicket
|Full Scorecard →
|
KKR
(20 ov) 181/4
|VS
|
LSG
182/7(20 ov)
|Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
GT
(20 ov) 210/4
|VS
|
DC
209/8(20 ov)
|Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 1 run
|Full Scorecard →
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