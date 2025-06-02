'राष्ट्रवादी विलीनीकरणाची चर्चा नाही'; देशमुखांची माहिती

|
SCO
16/1(2.2 ov)
|VS
|
NEP
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
(20 ov) 203/6
|VS
|
PBKS
207/5(19 ov)
|Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
WI
(47.4 ov) 308
|VS
|
ENG
312/7(48.5 ov)
|England beat West Indies by 3 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
(20 ov) 228/5
|VS
|
GT
208/6(20 ov)
|Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 20 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.