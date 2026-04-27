खरातला 29 एप्रिलपर्यंत पोलीस कोठडी! सातव्या गुन्ह्यात न्यायालयाचा निर्णय

|
UAE
268/7(50 ov)
|VS
|
OMA
|Full Scorecard →
|
KKR
(20 ov) 155/7
|VS
|
LSG
155/8(20 ov)
|Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Lucknow Super Giants (Kolkata Knight Riders won the Super Over by 2 wickets)
|Full Scorecard →
|
CSK
(20 ov) 158/7
|VS
|
GT
162/2(16.4 ov)
|Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
RR
(20 ov) 228/6
|VS
|
SRH
229/5(18.3 ov)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
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