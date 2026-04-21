माझ्या स्तरातील नेत्यानं डिबेट करावं - फडणवीस

|
UAE
0/1(0.1 ov)
|VS
|
NEP
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
(20 ov) 199/5
|VS
|
GT
100(15.5 ov)
|Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 99 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
NEP
(18.5 ov) 122/8
|VS
|
UAE
78/4(8.5 ov)
|United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 6 wickets (DLS method)
|Full Scorecard →
|
PBKS
(20 ov) 254/7
|VS
|
LSG
200/5(20 ov)
|Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs
|Full Scorecard →
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