अजित पवारांच्या विमान अपघाताचं गूढ लवकरच उलगडणार? लॅण्डिंगच्या दुसऱ्या प्रयत्नावर भर?

|
PAK
147(19.5 ov)
|VS
|
NED
7/0(0.3 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND-A
(20 ov) 197/8
|VS
|
NAM
67(12.1 ov)
|India A beat Namibia by 130 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
ITA
(20 ov) 193/7
|VS
|
UAE
81(18.2 ov)
|Italy beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
(20 ov) 208/7
|VS
|
USA
201/8(20 ov)
|New Zealand beat USA by 7 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.