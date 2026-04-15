कोल्हापुरात मधमाशांच्या हल्ल्यात 100 जण जखमी; 12 जणांची प्रकृती चिंताजनक

|
CSK
(20 ov) 192/5
|VS
|
KKR
160/7(20 ov)
|Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
SRH
(20 ov) 216/6
|VS
|
RR
159(19 ov)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
RCB
(20 ov) 240/4
|VS
|
MI
222/5(20 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs
|Full Scorecard →
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