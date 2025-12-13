डिझेल टँकर फुटला, अख्खा रस्ता पेटला; थरार कॅमेरात कैद

|
PHI
153/7(20 ov)
|VS
|
THA
91/4(10 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
THA
(13.3 ov) 62
|VS
|
MAS
67/2(5.4 ov)
|Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
INA
(20 ov) 151/9
|VS
|
SIN
155/7(19.1 ov)
|Singapore beat Indonesia by 3 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
SA
(20 ov) 213/4
|VS
|
IND
162(19.1 ov)
|South Africa beat India by 51 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.