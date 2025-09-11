VIDEO| सरकारनं जीआर मागे घ्यावा- भुजबळ

|
BAN
143/7(20 ov)
|VS
|
HK
0/0(0.1 ov)
|
SA
(7.5 ov) 97/5
|VS
|
ENG
54/5(5 ov)
|South Africa beat England by 14 runs (DLS method)
|
UAE
(13.1 ov) 57
|VS
|
IND
60/1(4.3 ov)
|India beat United Arab Emirates by 9 wickets
|
AFG
(20 ov) 188/6
|VS
|
HK
94/9(20 ov)
|Afghanistan beat Hong Kong, China by 94 runs
