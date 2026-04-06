2029 मध्ये सांगलीत भाजपाचाच खासदार असणार, गोपीचंद पडळकरांचा निर्धार

|
PBKS
25/2(3.4 ov)
|VS
|
KKR
|Full Scorecard →
|
RCB
(20 ov) 250/3
|VS
|
CSK
207(19.4 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
SRH
(20 ov) 156/9
|VS
|
LSG
160/5(19.5 ov)
|Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
RR
(20 ov) 210/6
|VS
|
GT
204/8(20 ov)
|Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs
|Full Scorecard →
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