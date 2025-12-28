केडीएमसीतील जागावाटपावरून भाजपात नाराजी

|
AUS
(45.2 ov) 152
(34.3 ov) 132
|VS
|
ENG
110(29.5 ov)
178/6(32.2 ov)
|England beat Australia by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(20 ov) 231/5
|VS
|
SA
201/8(20 ov)
|India beat South Africa by 30 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
(155 ov) 575/8
(54 ov) 306/2
|VS
|
WI
420(128.2 ov)
138(80.3 ov)
|New Zealand beat West Indies by 323 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.