29-30 एप्रिलला टिटवाळा ते वासिंद स्टेशनदरम्यान ब्लॅाक

|
SRH
243/5(20 ov)
|VS
|
MI
132/2(9.2 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
OMA
(50 ov) 305/8
|VS
|
NEP
155/7(36.5 ov)
|Oman beat Nepal by 102 runs (DLS method)
|Full Scorecard →
|
PBKS
(20 ov) 222/4
|VS
|
RR
228/4(19.2 ov)
|Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
DC
(16.3 ov) 75
|VS
|
RCB
77/1(6.3 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
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