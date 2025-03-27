चंद्रपुरातील नागभीड तालुक्यात बसचा अपघात, 16 प्रवासी जखमी

|
SRH
71/2(7 ov)
|VS
|
LSG
|Full Scorecard →
|
KKR
(20 ov) 151/9
|VS
|
RR
153/2(17.3 ov)
|Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
PAK
(20 ov) 128/9
|VS
|
NZ
131/2(10 ov)
|New Zealand beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
PBKS
(20 ov) 243/5
|VS
|
GT
232/5(20 ov)
|Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 11 runs
|Full Scorecard →
