कुंभकाळात गंगेचं पाणी स्नानासाठी योग्य होतं; सीपीसीबीचा अहवाल

|
MAS
58/4(11.4 ov)
|VS
|
BRN
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
(50 ov) 251/7
|VS
|
IND
254/6(49 ov)
|India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
CAN
(39 ov) 168/8
|VS
|
NAM
174(39 ov)
|Canada tied with Namibia (Canada win Super Over by 2 wickets) (DLS method)
|Full Scorecard →
|
NED
(39.1 ov) 159
|VS
|
NAM
106(30 ov)
|Netherlands beat Namibia by 53 runs
|Full Scorecard →
