अजित पवार विमान अपघात प्रकरणी मोठी अपडेट; 'त्या' अधिकाऱ्यांसह कर्मचाऱ्यांची चौकशी

|
ENG
253/7(20 ov)
|VS
|
IND
209/5(17.1 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
SA
(20 ov) 169/8
|VS
|
NZ
173/1(12.5 ov)
|New Zealand beat South Africa by 9 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
WI
(20 ov) 195/4
|VS
|
IND
199/5(19.2 ov)
|India beat West Indies by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
ZIM
(20 ov) 153/7
|VS
|
SA
154/5(17.5 ov)
|South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.