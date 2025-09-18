राहुल गांधी सिरियल लायर - फडणवीस

|
SL
169/8(20 ov)
|VS
|
AFG
16/0(1.4 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
NAM
(20 ov) 204/7
|VS
|
ZIM
176(19.5 ov)
|Namibia beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
PAK
(20 ov) 146/9
|VS
|
UAE
105(17.4 ov)
|Pakistan beat United Arab Emirates by 41 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
IRE
(20 ov) 196/3
|VS
|
ENG
197/6(17.4 ov)
|England beat Ireland by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.