VIDEO| छगन भुजबळांकडे अन्न व नागरी पुरवठा खातं- सूत्र

|
ZIM
565/6(96.3 ov)
|VS
|
ENG
152/2(32 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
CAN
0/0(0 ov)
|VS
|
OMA
|Full Scorecard →
|
SRH
0/0(0 ov)
|VS
|
RCB
|Full Scorecard →
|
LSG
(20 ov) 235/2
|VS
|
GT
202/9(20 ov)
|Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
DC
(20 ov) 180/5
|VS
|
MI
121(18.2 ov)
|Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
OMA
(49.4 ov) 266
|VS
|
USA
266/9(50 ov)
|Oman tied with USA (Oman win Super Over by 2 wickets)
|Full Scorecard →
