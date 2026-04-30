भूखंड पुनर्विकास प्रस्तावावेळी नगरसेवक गैरहजर

|
RCB
(19.2 ov) 155
|VS
|
GT
158/6(15.5 ov)
|Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
RCB
(19.2 ov) 155
|VS
|
GT
158/6(15.5 ov)
|Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
(20 ov) 243/5
|VS
|
SRH
249/4(18.4 ov)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
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