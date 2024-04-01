चक्रीवादळाचा आसामला तडाखा, गुवाहटी विमानतळाचं छत कोसळलं

|
BAN
178
(68.4 ov)
|VS
|
SL
531
(159.0 ov)
102/6
(25.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
OMA
109/9
(20.0 ov)
|VS
|
NAM
75/6
(13.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
GT
(19.1 ov) 168/3
|VS
|
SRH
162/8 (20.0 ov)
|Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
DC
(20.0 ov) 191/5
|VS
|
CSK
171/6 (20.0 ov)
|Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.