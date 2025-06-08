दिल्ली विमानतळावरून धावपट्टी नूतनीकरण कामासाठी 114 उड्डाणे रद्द

|
SCO
35/2(9 ov)
|VS
|
NEP
|
JSY
(20 ov) 130/8
|VS
|
GSY
127/8(20 ov)
|Jersey beat Guernsey by 3 runs
|
GSY
(13 ov) 107/7
|VS
|
JSY
116/3(12.1 ov)
|Jersey beat Guernsey by 7 wickets (DLS method)
|
ENG
(20 ov) 188/6
|VS
|
WI
167/9(20 ov)
|England beat West Indies by 21 runs
