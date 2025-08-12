दिल्लीत मविआ खासदारांचे कांदा उत्पादक शेतकऱ्यांसाठी आंदोलन

|
AUS
218/7(20 ov)
|VS
|
SA
48/2(4.5 ov)
|
PAK
(37 ov) 171/7
|VS
|
WI
184/5(33.2 ov)
|West Indies beat Pakistan by 5 wickets (DLS method)
|
AUS
(20 ov) 178
|VS
|
SA
161/9(20 ov)
|Australia beat South Africa by 17 runs
|
WI
(49 ov) 280
|VS
|
PAK
284/5(48.5 ov)
|Pakistan beat West Indies by 5 wickets
