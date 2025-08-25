मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस-एकनाथ शिंदेमध्ये विसंवाद?

|
DEN
348/3(50 ov)
|VS
|
JSY
111/1(24.1 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
PNG
(35.2 ov) 148
|VS
|
KUW
149/6(22.4 ov)
|Kuwait beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
KEN
(50 ov) 242/8
|VS
|
QAT
243/2(43.3 ov)
|Qatar beat Kenya by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
AUS
(50 ov) 431/2
|VS
|
SA
155(24.5 ov)
|Australia beat South Africa by 276 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.