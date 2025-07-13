Eknath Khadse | जयंत पाटलांच्या राजीनाम्यावर एकनाथ शिंदे म्हणालेत...

|
ENG
(52 ov) 175/6
(112.3 ov) 387
|VS
|
IND
387(119.2 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
WI
225(70.3 ov)
|VS
|
AUS
16/1(9 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
BRN
(19 ov) 89
|VS
|
TAN
90/0(10.1 ov)
|Tanzania beat Bahrain by 10 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
GER
(20 ov) 219/7
|VS
|
MAW
182/7(20 ov)
|Germany beat Malawi by 37 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
GER
(18.4 ov) 140
|VS
|
TAN
146/5(16.5 ov)
|Tanzania beat Germany by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.