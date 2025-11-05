VIDEO| निवडणूक आयुक्तांवर राहुल गांधींचा हल्लाबोल

|
UAE
239/9(50 ov)
|VS
|
NEP
179/3(39 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
USA
(50 ov) 292/3
|VS
|
UAE
49(22.1 ov)
|USA beat United Arab Emirates by 243 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
AUS
(20 ov) 186/6
|VS
|
IND
188/5(18.3 ov)
|India beat Australia by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
NEP
(49.5 ov) 271
|VS
|
USA
273/6(49 ov)
|USA beat Nepal by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.