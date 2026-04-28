भोंदू मनोहर भोसलेला 2 मेपर्यंत कोठडी, विशाल वाघमारेलाही पोलीस कोठडी

|
RR
222/4(20 ov)
|VS
|
PBKS
84/1(6 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
DC
(16.3 ov) 75
|VS
|
RCB
77/1(6.3 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
UAE
(50 ov) 268/7
|VS
|
OMA
243(47.5 ov)
|United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 25 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
KKR
(20 ov) 155/7
|VS
|
LSG
155/8(20 ov)
|Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Lucknow Super Giants (Kolkata Knight Riders won the Super Over by 2 wickets)
|Full Scorecard →
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