हाफिज सईदचे दहशतवादी नेटवर्क भारताविरुद्ध सक्रिय, एनआयची न्यायालयात माहिती

|
MI
123/1(12.3 ov)
|VS
|
RR
|Full Scorecard →
|
PBKS
(19.2 ov) 190
|VS
|
CSK
194/6(19.4 ov)
|Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
MAS
(20 ov) 160/6
|VS
|
SDA
161/3(17.5 ov)
|Saudi Arabia beat Malaysia by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
KKR
(20 ov) 204/9
|VS
|
DC
190/9(20 ov)
|Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.