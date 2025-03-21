हिंजवडी ट्रॅव्हल्स जळीतकांडप्रकरणात धक्कादायक माहिती समोर

|
NZ
54/2(5.3 ov)
|VS
|
PAK
|Full Scorecard →
|
CAN
(15 ov) 145/8
|VS
|
NAM
146/7(15 ov)
|Namibia beat Canada by 3 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
PAK
(15 ov) 135/9
|VS
|
NZ
137/5(13.1 ov)
|New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
HK
(20 ov) 126/5
|VS
|
BRN
129/2(16.4 ov)
|Bahrain beat Hong Kong, China by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.